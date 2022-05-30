N.J. Gold Star Mother remembers fallen son at Memorial Day service

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

“It’s a very difficult weekend for me, as it is for thousands and thousands of families who have lost a loved one while serving the military,” said Melinda Kane.

Kane, a Camden County Commissioner and Gold Star Mother, was among those who presented a beautiful Memorial Day Service at Veterans Island located within Cooper River Park.

Kane’s oldest son, Jeremy, was killed in Afghanistan in 2010 at the age of 22. Through all the challenges, her family has not allowed his legacy to fade.

“Coming to events like this brings me a sense of community, that we are not alone,” said Kane. “That there are others who truly understand and give thanks to Jeremy and men like him and women like him who have served and sacrificed.”