N.J. fall trout season begins

Get your poles and tackle ready.

While the trees are still mostly green and it may not feel like autumn, New Jersey’s fall trout season kicked off Tuesday.

The season’s kick-off coincides with the stocking of more than 21,000 rainbow trout, raised at the Pequest State Trout Hatchery in Warren County, in 16 large streams and rivers this week, including the Manasquan and Toms rivers at the Jersey Shore. By next week, 20 ponds and lakes will be stocked.

“Fall is the best time of year for enjoying some great trout fishing and spending time outdoors,” Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Catherine R. McCabe said. “New Jersey’s trout stocking program provides excellent fishing opportunities, while spectacular scenery and beautiful weather provide the perfect backdrop for enjoying this pastime with family and friends.”

Fishing licenses and trout stamps are available online and at license agents across the state. For the online license and stamp application, a list of licensed agents, and the in-season stocking schedule, visit here. Click here for the current regulations.

Fishing is permitted without a fishing license on Saturday, October 19. All other regulations, including size and daily catch limits, will remain in effect.