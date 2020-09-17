N.J. enacts 4 laws aimed at nursing homes after coronavirus response

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday signed into law four bills aimed at improving nursing home care after the COVID-19 outbreak devastated long-term care center residents and, at times, overwhelmed facilities.

Murphy, a Democrat, said Wednesday that residents and staff at the state’s facilities had “borne an outsized burden of this pandemic.”

Long-term care residents account for roughly half of the state’s more than 14,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to state Health Department figures.

One bill boosts the minimum wage for direct-care staff at long-term care facilities by $3 an hour. The state minimum wage is $11 an hour, and is scheduled to rise by a dollar annually through 2024, when it reaches $15 an hour.

Another bill sets aside more than $62 million in state funds to increase the Medicaid reimbursement rate at nursing homes by 10%.

A task force that would consider overhauling nursing homes, including by expanding home care, must meet and issue a report no later than a year from the bill’s signing under a third measure.

The fourth bill sets up a long-term care emergency operations center that would direct resources and communications for centers during public health emergencies.