N.J. coronavirus update: State nixes graduation test for seniors

Because of the coronavirus pandemic’s disruption to education, New Jersey will exempt high school seniors from passing a standardized test required for graduation.

Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Monday that says the class of 2021 does not have to meet the testing requirements, which require students to show proficiency on at least one standardized test in Math and another in English (among a list of pre-approved exams).

Students who didn’t pass one of the required tests are also able to submit a portfolio of work in order to graduate.

Murphy made a similar allowance for the class of 2020.

“As we’ve said from moment one, this is not a normal or regular school year,” Murphy said at a Monday press conference. “We have to be more flexible and more understanding.”