N.J. coronavirus recovery: Training begins for contact tracers

Four Pillars of New Jersey’s Contact Tracing Program:

☑️Consent

☑️Transparency

☑️Security

— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 10, 2020

Murphy stressed that the database used for contact tracing, CommCare, is secure and fully compliant with the federal health care privacy regulations called HIPAA. He clarified that CommCare is not a tracking app and does not use any geolocation data. Additionally, all information is offloaded after 45 days to the state’s epidemiology database. New Jersey is not currently planning to use any exposure notification technology that uses cell phone data to figure out who was in proximity to someone who tests positive. The state’s use of CommCare is funded by the federal government.

A broad public awareness campaign has begun to explain how contact tracing works and get the message out. “We recognize this cannot be a one size fits all campaign,” Murphy said. More information about contact training is available online.

Still no nursing home visitation as curve goes down

New Jersey health officials are looking at what other states are doing in regard to nursing home visitations, according to Commissioner Persichilli, but she has not approved allowing families to visit residents of long-term care facilities.

There have been a total of 34,799 positive cases of the coronavirus and 5,635 deaths from the coronavirus at long-term care facilities in New Jersey.

“We understand both sides of this issue but it’s not something we’re going to be putting out without a lot of thought,” Persichilli said.

More than 27 million pieces of PPE have been distributed to long term care facilities across the state.