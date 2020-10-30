N.J. coronavirus update: Murphy talks ‘second wave’; more than 3 million ballots cast

Voters continue casting ballots ahead of Election Day

Gov. Murphy said the state had received more than three million mail-in ballots ahead of next week’s general election.

That accounts for 76% of the state’s voter turnout in the 2016 presidential election, he added.

“Pretty remarkable,” Murphy said. “Folks, please vote.”

New Jersey switched to a primarily vote-by-mail election this November, sending mail-in ballots to all registered voters.

Voters can return them through the mail, drop them in one of many ballot drop boxes scattered across the state, deliver them to their county Board of Elections, or walk them into a polling place on Tuesday.

Residents who vote in person will cast a provisional paper ballot. Those will be counted after the mail-in ballots are, to make sure people did not cast two ballots.

State distributes second round of $300 federal payments

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development sent out the second round of $300 FEMA payments this week, it said in a press release.

Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) is a federal program to provide financial assistance to workers who lost their jobs during the pandemic.

“Our mission is to get these benefits out to people while they are hurting financially, and to help them get back to work as quickly as possible through our workforce training programs and services,” said Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo.

According to the press release, the state has distributed $1.2 billion in FEMA payments.