N.J. coronavirus recovery: Murphy signs landmark environmental justice law

Murphy signs landmark environmental justice law

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed what backers say is the strongest environmental justice law in the nation. It comes as communities of color continue to face higher rates of death from COVID-19 in New Jersey and across the country.

The law requires applicants for environmental permits to explain the impact of their project on communities of color, and it allows the Department of Environmental Protection to condition or deny a permit based on that criteria.

“We all know that too often it is the seemingly small and, by definition, bureaucratic actions of government which have the most outsized impacts on our communities and our residents,” Murphy said.

Examples of environmental pollution hurting the health of Black and Latino neighborhoods have been documented all over New Jersey, especially Camden. Advocates have long pushed for the legislation in the Garden State, to address the pollution and work to improve poor air quality.