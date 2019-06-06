N.J. conducting hurricane evacuation drill

New Jersey transportation and emergency agencies are conducting an annual hurricane evacuation drill Thursday.

Motorists will see an increased presence of New Jersey State Police and work crews during the exercise, which is to practice and refine a response between multiple state agencies in the event of a major hurricane, according to a state release.

“The main element of the exercise is preparing to set up a contra flow (reversing traffic on a section of roadway to travel in the opposite direction) on these highways that serve as evacuation routes for the Shore,” the release said. “Crews will be staging cones, barrels, and message boards in designated locations along the side of these highways, but will not be deploying the materials. No roads will be closed during the drill.”

Motorists are advised to exercise caution on the following highways:

Atlantic City Expressway (entire length from Atlantic City to Washington Township)

Garden State Parkway (mile marker 0 in Lower Township to mile marker 38 in Egg Harbor)

I-195 (mile marker 6 in Robbinsville to mile marker 34 in Wall)

Route 72 (mile marker 0 in Woodland to mile marker 29 in Ship Bottom)

Route 47 (mile marker 16 to 21 in Dennis, and mile marker 32 to 35 in Maurice River)

Route 347 (mile marker 0 in Dennis to mile marker 9 in Maurice River)

The New Jersey Department of Transportation, the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, the South Jersey Turnpike Authority, and the New Jersey State Police are conducting the drill.

Variable message signs are notifying motorists of the exercise while it is underway.