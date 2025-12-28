1 dead after 2 helicopters collide in Hammonton, New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

One person is dead and another is critically injured after two helicopters collided in Hammonton, New Jersey.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Sunday near Basin Road and North White Horse Pike.

According to the Hammonton Police Department, there was a crash between two helicopters in the area of the 100 block of Basin Road.

The two helicopters reportedly collided mid-air and crash-landed. One of the helicopters burst into flames. Police and fire responded to put out the flames.

Police say one person has died and another was taken to the hospital with critical life-threatening injuries.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and will be investigating the crash.

Hammonton police urge residents and drivers to avoid Basin Road as the investigation continues.

This is an ongoing investigation.