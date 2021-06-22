N.J. chemical recycling bill sets stage for industry’s battle with environmentalists

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey lawmakers are keying in on the future of plastic manufacturing and waste management. On Monday, a contentious bill that would ban polystyrene packaging and require plastic, glass and paper containers and carryout bags to be made with a percentage of recycled material, passed the Senate.

The bill (S-2515) would be among the most progressive recycled content rules in the country, and would complement the single-use plastic and paper bag ban that Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law last year.

But another measure introduced earlier this month would, according to leading environmental groups, be a huge step back in the state’s efforts to reduce its plastic waste output and greenhouse gas emissions, and to protect environmental justice communities.

That legislation (A-5803), authored by Assemblyman John McKeon (D-Essex), focuses on a burgeoning technology known as chemical recycling, which employs a thermal process to convert industrial, commercial, agricultural or domestic plastic waste into additives for products like crayons, roofing shingles and even fuels.

“The first strategy of reducing plastic waste is reduction,” said Doug O’Malley, state director for Environment New Jersey. “If we’re investing money in creating more plastic pollution that’s a huge setback — we should be focusing on the recycled contents legislation.”

Rather than counterproductive, McKeon argues that his bill is simple and uncontroversial. Chemical recycling facilities, he says, are the end-receivers of plastic waste after it has passed through and been processed at municipal and county sorting centers.

New technology garners attention

“All my bill does is say that [chemical recycling facilities] don’t have to be licensed as solid waste companies, because that’s not what they are,” McKeon said. “They would just be the recipients of the product.”

Each year, the U.S. generates about 35.7 million tons of plastic waste — the highest rate in the world, by far. And yet only about 8% of that is recycled. Imagine standing over a trash bin with 36 eggs and managing to toss just three inside while the remaining 33 miss the bin and fall to the floor.

About 40% of the U.S.’s total amount of plastic waste, or 14.5 million tons, are lightweight items like clamshell containers, carryout bags, frozen food packets, drink labels, shrink wrap, prescription bottles and millions of other single-use products — all of which cannot be recycled. Instead, they are landfilled, incinerated or simply leaked into the environment.

While the field of chemical recycling — called advanced recycling by proponents — is still in early-stage development, it has garnered much attention from the plastics industry because its processes focus on this category of currently unrecyclable products.

“All of those kinds of plastics can go to and be processed at an advanced recycling facility,” said Dennis Hart, executive director of the Chemistry Council of New Jersey, a trade association that represents about 100 chemical manufacturers and firms in the state. “They take them out of the waste stream and recycle them into new products.”

The most common form of the technology utilizes a thermal decomposition process, called pyrolysis, that super heats plastics to the point at which they transform into gases. Those gases are then captured and distilled, where they can be used to make different “feedstocks” — raw materials, such as plastic pellets, that manufacturers then use to create new products.

“A lot of people don’t realize it, but natural gas and oil are the building blocks of plastics, the feedstock that you make the plastics from,” said Hart. “So, if we recycle this material, that’s less natural gas and oil we need, meaning less fracking, less oil exploration.”