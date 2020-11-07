Murphy announces appointments to N.J. marijuana regulatory body

The body tasked with overseeing New Jersey’s budding recreational marijuana program has two new members, just days after voters approved legalization.

Dianna Houenou, senior policy adviser to Gov. Phil Murphy, will be chair of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Department of Health Assistant Commissioner Jeff Brown will be its executive director.

The appointments came just days after New Jersey voters approved by roughly 2 to 1 a ballot question to legalize recreational marijuana. The ballot measure came out of a failed effort by Democratic lawmakers to legalize the drug in the legislature last year.

Murphy and top officials said during a press conference Friday that the commission would focus on ensuring that the state’s new recreational marijuana industry helped the communities of color that were most harmed by the state’s drug laws.

“We must do so in a way that acknowledges and provides opportunities for people in communities that have paid a higher price in the failed War on Drugs,” said Brown, who currently oversees the state’s medical marijuana program. “If social justice and racial justice is not at the core of what we do, of every decision we make, then we are not doing our job.”