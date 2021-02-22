More snow to hit Pa. suburbs, Lehigh Valley on Monday

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

A FIRST ALERT will be in effect for parts of the Pennsylvania suburbs, the Lehigh Valley and Berks County from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday due to more snow.

Accumulating snow is likely across the northern and western suburbs as well as Berks and Lehigh counties.

BASED ON NEW EVENING INFO: Issuing a FIRST ALERT for disruptive snow in PA suburbs, Berks co. & Lehigh Valley. Intense snowfall rates of 1″/hr possible: 9 AM-3 PM. Tough driving at times. Need to keep close eye on Philly, NW part of county may get higher totals @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/ct4TxSl8jw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) February 22, 2021

It looks like the snow should fall after the morning commute and move out before the evening commute.

The storm will be fast-moving but potent with a snowfall rate of 1 inch per hour possible for a few hours. During this window of intense snowfall rates, the visibility will drop to near zero and road conditions will become difficult to potentially dangerous. The heaviest snow will fall between 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.