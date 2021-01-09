Montgomery County officials have declared a “Code Blue” Cold Weather Emergency starting Friday and continuing through to Sunday morning and say that below-freezing temperatures expected this weekend pose a threat of serious harm or death to individuals without shelter.

The weather emergency will begin Friday at 9 p.m. and end on Sunday at 9 a.m. The temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit during this time, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents of Montgomery County who need emergency shelter during a “Code Blue” can call the Your Way Home Call Center at 2-1-1 or text their zip code to 898-211.

County officials suggestions include:

Check on elderly friends and neighbors frequently to ensure that their homes are adequately heated.

If you see someone in need of immediate emergency assistance, call or text 9-1-1.

If you or someone you know needs help with temporary shelter from the cold weather or a longer-term housing issue, call Your Way Home at 2-1-1 or text 898-211.

Additional tips include: