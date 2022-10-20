Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie found dead

Missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been found dead, according to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to a news release, authorities found her body at about 1 p.m. Thursday outside behind some tennis courts.

An autopsy will determine Ewunetie’s cause and manner of death, however officials said there were no obvious signs of injury and that her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.

Ewunetie, 20, was last seen at about 3 a.m. on Friday, the school said. She was last seen near Scully Hall on the school’s New Jersey campus, according to an alert sent to the Princeton community on Monday.

Her brother, Universe, said his sister’s phone last pinged a location near an off-campus residence about a 30-minute walk from her dorm after 3 a.m. on Friday morning. His sister being at a location like that so late was out of character, Universe said.

“It’s pretty far away,” he said. “And Princeton is a big campus and it’s very insular. Right. So it’s very odd that her phone would be off campus like everything is on campus.”