Mike Castle, longtime Delaware congressman and governor, dies

Mike Castle, a towering figure in Delaware politics and one of the most consistent vote-getters in state history, died Thursday at the age of 86.

Castle’s political career spanned more than four decades, first being elected to the General Assembly in 1966. Along the way, he spent two terms as Delaware’s governor from 1985 to 1992. Castle was then elected to nine consecutive terms as the First State’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, the longest-serving member of the U.S. House in state history.

“He embodied what it means to lead with principle, decency and dedication,” Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer said. “During his time as governor, Mike Castle visited every single school in our state, including mine, where he spoke to my high school class with the same warmth, humility and commitment to public service that defined his career. That moment, among others, demonstrated what a good man he was and how deeply he cared about Delaware’s future.”

“He was kind, genuine, civically minded, responsible – an old-fashioned Republican,” Delaware U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said in a statement. Coons also met Castle as a high school student. “He repeatedly provided his knowledge and expertise to help me along my own way.”

When Joe Biden was elected vice president, Coons and Castle were both expected to meet in a special election for Biden’s old seat in the U.S. Senate. Castle was the likely favorite in the general election, but he was stunningly defeated in the Republican primary by political newcomer Christine O’Donnell. Coons easily won the seat in the November election.

“As we campaigned against each other, I only liked him more. There was an editorial written about how civilized we were. I am prouder of that column than almost anything,” Coons said. “I was able to enjoy visiting with him and getting advice from him several times in my first few years in the Senate.”

“As one of his hundreds of thousands of constituents, I always admired how gracefully he led,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Blunt Rochester said. “From his focus on educating our children and maintaining fiscal responsibility to his commitment to protecting our environment, his presence throughout our state will be missed.”

She fondly remembered Castle’s relationship with her late father, former Wilmington City Council President Ted Blunt.

“Not only did they share a love of public service, but they also shared a love of basketball. They joked about playing basketball on the same team and against each other on several occasions over the years,” Blunt Rochester said. “His steady hand and attunement to the needs of his constituents made him unique — a quality that will be missed in politically challenging times such as these. His legacy will surely live on.”