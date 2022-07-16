Mexico captures infamous drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero

Caro Quintero, the former leader of the Guadalajara cartel, had since returned to drug trafficking and unleashed bloody turf battles in the northern Mexico border state of Sonora.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has maintained that he is not interested in detaining drug lords and prefers to avoid violence.

But the arrest came just days after López Obrador met with U.S. President Joe Bien in the White House.

There had been tensions between the Mexican government and the DEA after Mexico enacted a law limiting the U.S. agency’s operations. But recently, the DEA’s new head in Mexico received a visa, which the U.S. officials marked as a sign of progress in the relationship.

Later Friday, the Red Cross in the western state of Sinaloa said it was responding to the crash of a Mexican navy helicopter. It was unclear if it had been involved in the operation to capture Caro Quintero.

An appeals court overturned Caro Quintero’s verdict, but the Supreme Court upheld the sentence. It was too late by then; Caro Quintero was spirited off in a waiting vehicle.

He was on the FBI’s most wanted list, with a $20 million reward for his capture through the State Department’s Narcotics Rewards Program. He was added to the FBI’s top 10 most wanted list in 2018.

Caro Quintero was one of the primary suppliers of heroin, cocaine, and marijuana to the United States in the late 1970s. He blamed Camarena for a raid on a marijuana plantation in 1984. In 1985, Camarena was kidnapped in Guadalajara, allegedly on orders from Caro Quintero. His tortured body was found a month later.

The DEA did not immediately comment.

Mike Vigil, the DEA’s former chief of international operations, said Caro Quintero was believed to have been operating independently most recently, though there had been rumors he was back with the Sinaloa cartel.