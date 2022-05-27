Businesses along the Jersey Shore will have their first indication this weekend of whether people will want to leave the house for a road trip despite rising gas prices.

Cape May County will be “pretty much” a “full house,” predicts Diane Wieland, the county’s tourism director.

“We’re hearing 90 to 95% occupancy rates,” she said. “That’s going to fill in quickly for people who are making last-minute plans.”

Wieland is anticipating a big holiday weekend that will appeal to all ages. In addition to the “opening of the beach,” several outdoor events will be taking place, including the Wildwoods International Kite Festival. Many in Wildwood will also have a chance to check out the new boardwalk, which reopened recently.

“There’s just so many things for people to do,” she added.