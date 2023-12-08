Philadelphia mother says medical examiner wrongfully cremated child’s remains

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A Southwest Philadelphia mother turned to the Action News Investigative Team after she said the medical examiner’s office mistakenly cremated the remains of her teenage daughter.

Aisha McCord said her family waited weeks to bury their daughter, Ashay, only to learn she’d been cremated.

McCord said the family never gave consent to do so and wants to know how it happened.

“Miss my baby,” she said. “I wear it every day.”

McCord keeps the cremated remains of her daughter close to her heart in a locket.

“Beautiful soul. Everybody loved Ashay wherever she went,” she said.

Ashay was born at just 27 weeks and had cerebral palsy. Her mother said she also suffered from seizures.

Despite her challenges, she was like many 16-year-olds and tough to get out of bed.

In April, after repeated calls to wake her up, the teen didn’t respond.

So McCord ushered her young son to check on her. “And he like, ‘Mom, she’s cold,'” she recalled. “I go over there. She’s cold.”

Police and paramedics responded.

And since Ashay was a minor, an investigation into the cause of her death was launched in order to rule out foul play.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner took the body.

“And committed what I consider a disgraceful act and did not properly code her in their system or keep track of who her next of kin were,” said Attorney AJ Thomson.

Thomson represents the family who is now suing the city for alleged negligence.