Massachusetts man convicted of sending threatening emails to Police Commissioner Outlaw
A Massachusetts man was convicted at trial Wednesday of sending threatening emails to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw in June 2020.
In August of that year, Peter Fratus, 39, of West Dennis, Massachusetts, was charged with transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce.
According to the indictment, on June 6, 2020, Fratus sent two emails to Outlaw’s City of Philadelphia email address, both allegedly containing racist, offensive, and threatening language, with one communication asking about where the commissioner lived.
“It is a federal felony to threaten another person online, whether the victim is a private citizen or a public figure,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “The public can rest assured that our office, together with our law enforcement partners, will work tirelessly to identify anyone who does this and ensure they’re held accountable for their actions.”
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Dennis Police Department assisted the FBI with the case.
