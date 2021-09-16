According to the indictment, on June 6, 2020, Fratus sent two emails to Outlaw’s City of Philadelphia email address, both allegedly containing racist, offensive, and threatening language, with one communication asking about where the commissioner lived.

“It is a federal felony to threaten another person online, whether the victim is a private citizen or a public figure,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams. “The public can rest assured that our office, together with our law enforcement partners, will work tirelessly to identify anyone who does this and ensure they’re held accountable for their actions.”