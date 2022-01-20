Federal prosecutors announced on Wednesday that a Massachusetts man convicted of emailing racist and misogynistic threats to Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, has been sentenced to four years in prison.

Peter Fratus, 39, will also serve three years of supervised release.

“Peter Fratus apparently thought he could make violent physical threats with impunity, but today’s sentencing proves how wrong he was,” Jacqueline Maguire, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia division, said in a news release. “Threats to life are most certainly not protected speech, and the FBI will continue to work with our partners to hold accountable anyone who crosses the line and commits these criminal acts.”

Fratus, of West Dennis, was found guilty on charges of transmitting threatening communications in interstate commerce after a three-day trial in September last year. In June 2020, he sent two emails to Outlaw’s official email address, amid nationwide protests against police brutality after the murder of George Floyd.