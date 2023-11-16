Companies behind Mariner East II pipeline paid $42 million in pollution fines to Pennsylvania

A year after the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office secured $10 million to restore private waterways polluted during the construction of the Mariner East II pipeline, little of the money has flowed toward affected residents.

Spotlight PA’s requests for the status of the remediation effort and how many well owners were affected by the pollution have been rebuffed by the office, which disclosed limited information while citing an exemption under the state’s open records law that bars public access to documents linked to a criminal investigation.

The lack of details has left communities and residents with an incomplete picture of the scope of the pollution and the available tools to remedy it.

Between 2018 and 2023, Pennsylvania fined Energy Transfer and its subsidiary Sunoco at least $42 million in connection to the construction of Mariner East II, a now completed pipeline that transports natural gas liquids between southeastern Ohio and metro Philadelphia.

Of that sum, $32 million comes from penalties levied by Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection, which fined the company for leaking drilling fluid into streams, lakes, and private wells. The rest comes from the state attorney general’s office brokering a $10 million plea agreement with Energy Transfer that charged the company with repeat contaminations of waterways, failures to report environmental damage, and the use of unapproved chemicals in drilling fluid.

Energy Transfer did not return a request for comment for this story.

The money is a drop in the bucket compared to the pipeline’s $5 billion construction budget, but environmental lawyer Rich Raiders said such fines set important precedents.

With this type of enforcement, he told Spotlight PA, “You have to figure out, ‘OK, how do I deter somebody else from pulling this?’” When a penalty is sizable, he said, the next pipeline operator “might think twice” about violating environmental rules.

Since the plea agreement was announced, however, less than 1% of the funds have been distributed, and the attorney general’s office has not disclosed the status of the rest.

So far, $1.8 million of the $10 million has been slated for use by Growing Greener, a DEP program that gives grants to conservation organizations. But only $387,786 of the $1.8 million has been committed to projects, and $22,082 of that has been doled out. The rest of the money remains mired in government contracting processes.

In addition, the waterways most polluted by the pipeline’s construction have already been remediated. The $32 million in penalty funds collected by the DEP and distributed to affected municipalities paid for that restoration years ago. Much of the money went toward county conservation districts — which tend to be the groups that investigate and bring spills to the DEP’s attention in the first place — and grants created specifically to address drilling fluid leaks.