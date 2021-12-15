Man injured, offices of Pa. senator and NAACP damaged by gunfire in Philadelphia

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Gunfire in Philadelphia’s Nicetown section injured one man and damaged offices belonging to Pennsylvania Senator Sharif Street and the NAACP.

Police said at least three bullets went through the windows of the buildings at the intersection of Germantown and Windrim avenues at 11:30 p.m. Monday.

According to police, the victim, a 25-year-old man, may have been involved in a shootout because they found a trail of blood that led them to a bloody gun about a block away.

The victim was shot at least five times and placed in critical condition after police said he was driven to Temple University Hospital by someone in a private vehicle.

Street’s office and the NAACP branch were closed at the time of the shooting.

“Roughly half of our staff has lost loved ones, and almost the entire staff has lost close friends to gun violence,” Street said.

Street saw the bullet holes in the building and surveyed damage before leaving to Harrisburg for the next legislative session.

He told Action News that he’s pushing to tap into the billions of dollars of surplus state funding.

“I estimate that if we did that statewide, we could address problems across the Commonwealth and push another $100 million into the City of Philadelphia for some of the programs that address gun violence,” added Street. “There are so many different things that have to be addressed around this.”