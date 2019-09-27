A man pulled from the ocean off Cape May Thursday afternoon has died, authorities say.

Cape May police say James P. Lane, 67, of Binghamton, New York was swimming at the Grant Street beach when he became distressed, prompting an emergency call at 3:34 p.m.

First responders found the man “face down in the surf” about 50 yards from the shore and brought him ashore to begin CPR, according to Cape May police.

He was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased, officials said.

The National Weather Service advised of a moderate risk of rip currents on Thursday due to a lingering southeast swell.

With warm temperatures and dangerous ocean conditions for most of the September, first responders have been busy. In Long Beach Island, first responders conducted numerous ocean rescues last week. One person drowned and five were hospitalized.

How to identify a rip current:

A channel of churning, choppy water.

An area having a notable difference in water color

A line of foam, seaweed, or debris moving steadily seaward

A break in the incoming wave pattern.

If caught in a rip current, NOAA advises: