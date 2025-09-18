Man convicted for building explosives, plotting to attack multiple locations in Philadelphia region
The 19-year-old, who was 17 when he was arrested, was found guilty of plotting to attack Philly's Pride parade, nuclear power plants and other targets.
A 19-year-old man has been convicted on Wednesday of not only building explosives, but for also plotting to attack multiple events in the Philadelphia region.
Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman was convicted by a jury for building and possessing explosives, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
He was also found guilty of plotting to attack multiple targets, including the Philadelphia Pride parade, a Black university, the Army-Navy football game, the Valley Forge Military Academy and nuclear power plants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as additional targets.
Abdul-Rahman was 17 years old when he was arrested in August 2023. He was later moved from juvenile court to adult court.
Authorities say he had a scholarship to college, but instead, he wanted to move to Syria and make bombs for terrorists.
He got his passport two weeks before his arrest.
Law enforcement began investigating Rahman in March of 2023 after they received electronic communications between the defendant and terrorist organizations in Syria with ties to Al Qaeda.
Investigators found ingredients for bombs in his trash can while under surveillance, prompting his arrest.
Authorities say the suspect was stockpiling weapons and testing TATP bombs in his neighborhood in the 5900 block of Woodbine Avenue in Wynnefield and in nearby Morris Park.
A warrant was also served at another relative’s home in the 1200 block of Wallace Street.
Investigators say Abdul-Rahman used his cellphone to search for information on possible targets, which included the Pride parade and the LGBTQ community.
Officials said there were nearly 8,000 searches by the suspect for potential targets.
Authorities say Abdul-Rahman also tried to recruit people, but no one else has been charged. One person, who it appears he was in contact with, turned him down.
Abdul-Rahman faces 24 to 48 years in prison.
He was being held on a $5 million bond.
