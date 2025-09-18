This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A 19-year-old man has been convicted on Wednesday of not only building explosives, but for also plotting to attack multiple events in the Philadelphia region.

Muhyyee-Ud-din Abdul-Rahman was convicted by a jury for building and possessing explosives, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He was also found guilty of plotting to attack multiple targets, including the Philadelphia Pride parade, a Black university, the Army-Navy football game, the Valley Forge Military Academy and nuclear power plants in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, as well as additional targets.

Abdul-Rahman was 17 years old when he was arrested in August 2023. He was later moved from juvenile court to adult court.

Authorities say he had a scholarship to college, but instead, he wanted to move to Syria and make bombs for terrorists.

He got his passport two weeks before his arrest.