Man arrested in connection with deadly Bucks County house fire: Court documents

A man has been arrested in connection with a fatal house fire in Buckingham Township, Bucks County.

According to court documents, Christopher Gillie was arrested and homicide charges are expected to be announced.

The fire began at about 3:15 a.m. Sunday at a home on the 5800 block of Private Drive, investigators said.

Upon arrival to the scene, the residence was fully engulfed with flames and smoke, which prevented firefighters from getting inside.