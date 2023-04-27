Donate

‘Major’ becomes Philadelphia Phillies’ new service pup in training

The Philadelphia Phillies and the trusty Phanatic introduced Major, a 10-week-old Black Labrador pup.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 27, 2023
Black labrador puppy

Major, the service dog in training was introduced by the Phillies. (Philadelphia Phillies/Twitter)

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A service pup in training made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia Phillies and the trusty Phanatic introduced Major, a 10-week-old Black Labrador pup.

Major will be trained and placed with a veteran who lives with a psychological or physical disability, officials say.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

The new service dog initiative, with the nonprofits Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection, was made possible through a Phillies Charities grant.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate