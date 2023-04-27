‘Major’ becomes Philadelphia Phillies’ new service pup in training
The Philadelphia Phillies and the trusty Phanatic introduced Major, a 10-week-old Black Labrador pup.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
A service pup in training made his Major League Baseball debut on Wednesday.
Major will be trained and placed with a veteran who lives with a psychological or physical disability, officials say.
The new service dog initiative, with the nonprofits Team Foster and Warrior Canine Connection, was made possible through a Phillies Charities grant.
Introducing: Major 🐾🥹 pic.twitter.com/8b0maN0dri
— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 26, 2023
