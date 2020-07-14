Philadelphia in 2020 is on-track to surpass its 2007 homicide record of 391 gun-related deaths. As of today, over 220 people have fallen victim to gun violence in the nation’s poorest big city. Following a deadly 4th of July weekend – where 21 people in the city were shot and 7 killed – Tamara Russell, a West Philly-based independent radio producer also known as Revive POC, took to the streets of South Philly to ask residents how they were feeling about the seemingly uninterrupted gun violence.

In accordance with our goal to amplify community voice and support local content producers, WHYY is proud to debut to its audience, ‘Mad or Nah.’

Born in Washington, DC, Tamara Russell is the Founder and Host of REVIVE RADIO, an online broadcasting platform and a media correspondent for joint venture REVIVE Media