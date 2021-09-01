Since Saturday — as the United States withdrew military forces after 20 years of war in Afghanistan — more than 2,300 evacuees arrived at the Philadelphia International Airport.

Philadelphia is one of 19 U.S. cities welcoming evacuees who fled the now Taliban-controlled country.

As the resettlement process begins, some Philadelphians are questioning whether city, state, and federal officials are providing more comfort and care to people from outside the country than the 5,000-plus people experiencing homelessness in the city.