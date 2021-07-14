N.I.C.E. Stories Mad or nah?

‘Mad or nah?’: Kenney remains unwilling to declare gun violence a citywide emergency

Listen 4:36
Mayor Jim Kenney addresses the media alongside a group of other state and local leaders

Gov. Tom Wolf joins Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney (center) and other state and local leaders to coordinate efforts to reduce gun violence. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

Nearly a year has passed since Philadelphia City Council adopted a resolution urging Mayor Jim Kenney to declare gun violence a citywide emergency.

By the end of 2020, the city recorded 499 homicides, the most since the early 1990s.

Related Content

As the summer heats up, the city finds its homicide rate up more than 30% over this time last year. Still, the mayor resists making such a declaration.

Tamara Russell, aka P.O.C., hit the streets of Philadelphia to hear how residents feel about the mayor’s hesitancy, which he says stems from, at least in part, protecting the public’s civil liberties.

Get the WHYY app!

Listen anytime, anywhere.

Part of the series

Part of the series

Mad or nah?

‘Mad or Nah?’ is an original woman-on-the-street interview series from Revive Radio that asks Philadelphians about issues impacting their everyday life.

View the series

You may also like

About Tamara Russell

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate