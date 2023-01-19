Lower Merion residents call for independent investigation after police use Taser during traffic stop

Community members voiced concerns Wednesday evening after Lower Merion Police showed body cam footage of the Jan. 8 arrest of Chaine Jordan, when officers used a Taser during a traffic stop.

Jordan, a Black woman, refused to get out of her vehicle after failing to stop for alleged tailgating, according to police. The officers’ response has renewed criticisms over alleged racial profiling among Lower Merion police, and has prompted calls for an independent investigation.

Footage of the Jan. 8 incident showed Jordan state multiple times she did not feel safe to stop on Pa. State Route 23.

Police Superintendent Michael McGrath said the actions of the officer, who was not named, were legal, but did not follow best practices for de-escalation.

“We’ll be taking these lessons learned from this incident to focus on several factors in training, such as handling stressful encounters at pivotal moments, the overall goal, and how stress may divert from the mission,” McGrath said. “Slowing things down can be your most powerful tactic.”