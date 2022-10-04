A mission ‘to represent people who felt underrepresented’

Walsh spoke with WHYY News this week by phone from the hospital, where she is being treated before being transferred to an assisted living facility. She hopes to return soon to her home in west Wilmington’s Highlands neighborhood.

While her voice was raspy during the interview, her battling spirit was as strong as ever. In that vein, she reminded her Council colleagues, who have a reputation for squabbling and political infighting even though traditionally all but one of the 13 members are Democrats, that their only job is to serve constituents.

“I think Council needs to remember why they ran,’’ she said. “They didn’t run for photo ops. They didn’t run to see how many deals they could make. They ran to represent the people of this city. They haven’t quite figured out why they ran. But I think once they do, they’ll all end up being excellent Council members.”

Walsh also reflected on why she first ran in 1985, when she was in her late 30s. She was already active in party politics and had been appointed as the first female chief deputy in the New Castle County Sheriff’s Office.

“I saw some holes in City Council back then and got challenged by quite a few men about women on City Council,’’ Walsh said about an era when no women held a seat. “So that challenged me to run. And of course, I did and I won. And after that I just continued to show them that if I tried, I could still win, including this last round when my illness was starting to set in.”

The current council has eight women in the 13 seats.

Walsh said her goal has always been “to represent people who felt underrepresented, and that would mainly be women and children. I think I was very successful at that. And did so until the end of my days now.”

Early in her career, Walsh was known in city political circles as “The Queen of the High Rises’’ because she focused her attention on the women on fixed incomes who lived in a handful of buildings across the city that provided subsidized housing for senior citizens.

Walsh said the men who dominated Wilmington politics grudgingly gave her that title, but stressed that serving the needs of elderly women, many of them widows, has always driven her.

“Everybody knows that women live longer than men, I guess, because they lead better lives,’’ she said, jokingly. “But one thing that has not changed is women still receive less money than men. And so as long as that is in our economy, it’s going to continue that women will need more services than men. The new person coming in will witness that.”

From the outset of her tenure, she has promoted legislation and championed initiatives that focused on discrimination against the elderly, people with disabilities, and the LGBTQ community. Walsh also helped create the model for community policing.

She currently serves on multiple committees, including Public Safety, Public Works and Transportation, and Finance and Economic Development.

Outside of her political work, Walsh has been a foster mother and mentor for years. She helped found the Roberto Clemente Little League which predominantly serves the city’s Latino community and was also the first woman coaching a team of 6- to 8-year-olds to win their divisional championship.

Like all of Wilmington’s political leaders of the last few decades, Walsh has been distressed by the escalating gun violence in a handful of neighborhoods that encircle downtown. Last year there were a record 39 homicides, though this year there has been less carnage.

As she exits the political arena, she says everybody has to take responsibility for safer neighborhoods. And that means everybody.

“Sadly, the one group that gets blamed all the time are the Wilmington Police Department. What happened to the judges and the magistrates and the [attorney general] and the public defenders?’’ she said.

“And some of the families that have three and four shooters in their families, does anybody ever look to see if there is a gun in the house? There’s all sorts of things that every individual could do, but every individual seems to throw their hands up in the air and say, ‘Well, that’s the way it is. Not much we could do to change it.’”

“But there is a lot to do to change it, and people have to step up to the plate and try it. Folks, don’t blame it on the government. Don’t ask the government to solve everything for you. If we can’t help ourselves, how can we help someone else?”