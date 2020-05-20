Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As businesses across Pennsylvania have been shut for weeks under orders from the governor, members of at least one profession say they’re busier than ever: lobbyists. And many of their new clients are trying to change or amend the shutdown order.

In normal times, lobbyists are part of the fabric of a session day in Pennsylvania’s state Capitol.

They spend their time sitting in on committee meetings and hearings, often waylaying lawmakers in hallways and ducking into their offices on behalf of clients — who range from small business associations to health systems to major energy companies.

But as the coronavirus pandemic has pushed many legislators out of the Capitol and into remote, Zoom-enabled meetings and voting sessions, lobbying has changed.

According to lawmakers, and several lobbyists who spoke on and off the record, the pandemic has affected virtually every sector they represent. Where before they might have been pushing for program funding or tweaks to state laws, now they’re focusing on getting industry permission to operate at all.

Laura Kuller, a lobbyist with the Ridge Policy Group for more than a decade, said a few industries have definitely been more active than usual.

“There definitely is a shift,” said Kuller, speaking from her new pandemic office: a guest bedroom. “We’re definitely seeing that those who are approaching us right now are, generally speaking, adversely impacted by the pandemic and by state government, or want to ensure that they’re not going to be adversely impacted by state government.”

A review of the new clients that lobbyists have taken on since early March show a wide range — from Axon Enterprise, Inc., which sells tasers and police body cameras, to the Pennsylvania Workforce Development Association, to the Marathon Petroleum Corporation, to Mattress Factory.

But in particular, Kuller said, she’s seen a rise in pandemic-related activity from grocers, nursing homes, construction companies, manufacturers and election advocacy groups.

In some areas, those industries have seen success.