What are journalists missing from the state of Delaware? What would you most like WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

Delaware lawmakers could consider allowing Wilmington to enact stricter requirements for new liquor stores.

The Wilmington City Council passed a resolution in November urging the General Assembly to give them more control over the proliferation of these package stores in the city.

Councilman Coby Owens said there’s a certain racial and geographic element to where existing retailers are currently located.

“I think it’s very clear here in the city of Wilmington that we have an oversaturation of liquor stores all throughout the city, especially in predominantly minority neighborhoods and low-income neighborhoods,” Owens said. “On Market Street alone, you have what, five, six liquor stores on the North Market Street side between Councilwoman [Shané] Darby, [Zanthia] Oliver and my district.”

The legislation, sponsored by state Rep. Stephanie Bolden, D-Wilmington, would allow any municipality with a population of 50,000 people or more to enact more restrictive rules on the location of liquor stores than under state law. According to population numbers, the bill would only currently apply to Wilmington, the state’s largest city.

Existing stores would be grandfathered in and allowed to remain in their current locations. The bill would require the Alcoholic Beverage Control Commissioner to deny licenses if new establishments fail to comply with the tighter rules.

Bolden said the measure is needed and has not heard from any opposition.

“Our liquor stores in the city of Wilmington are all located within our school districts,” Bolden said. “They’re located at residential properties and also next to our churches. That was one of the reasons, although they’re grandfathered in, to make sure that it doesn’t occur with any new establishments.”