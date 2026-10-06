Light pollution, wildfire smoke threaten view of the stars in the Philly suburbs

From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

A cluster of enthusiasts squeezed onto a patch of grass sandwiched between a parking lot and the shore of Lake Nockamixon one recent moonlit night and peered into the cosmos.

Or at least tried.

The light from Earth’s only natural satellite cut through the scattered clouds with relative ease. But instead of shimmering on the backdrop of an ink-black sky, the stars were covered by a milky haze and hidden further in a glow of light emanating from the city of Philadelphia and South Jersey. Not even a telescope helped.

“I miss the dark night sky,” said Bob Jorgenson, president of the Bucks-Mont Astronomical Association, whose members were out Sept. 19 for their monthly night of stargazing.

If it were clearer, Jorgenson said the stars would have been more prominent. Luckily, it was International Observe the Moon Night, so the stars were not the main event.