Lifeguard impaled by beach umbrella at Asbury Park, N.J.: ‘Tough young woman’

Asbury Park Fire Department Chief Kevin Keddy said the umbrella went through the woman's upper left shoulder and came out her back.

    • June 25, 2025
a person tanning on the Jersey Shore

File - A woman suntans on the beach in Asbury Park, N.J., Wednesday, June 21, 2017. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Officials in New Jersey say a lifeguard was impaled by a beach umbrella at Asbury Park on Wednesday morning.

It happened near 3rd Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

The victim was conscious and alert throughout the incident.

Lifeguards provided first aid before the fire department and EMS arrived.

Officials say the stake had to be cut down into smaller pieces. It was about six feet long and can’t be removed, so they had to shorten it before the woman could be taken to the hospital.

Keddy confirmed the victim was an Asbury Park Beach lifeguard and said, “she’s a tough young woman.”

The chief also added advice to beachgoers: make sure your umbrellas are secure in the sand and carry them with the point down.

