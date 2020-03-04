Legendary Long Beach Island store to remain open under new management

The owners of a legendary Long Beach Island department store announced last month that they’ll be closing, sending sad shockwaves through the Jersey Shore and beyond.

But Hands Store, an institution for generations of beachgoers in Beach Haven that opened in 1952, will remain open after-all.

According to a posting on Hands Facebook page, the store will reopen under new ownership.

“Starting March 16th we begin to restock our shelves and get ready for the summer. Please be patient with us during this process it will take some time to get back in fighting shape,” store management posted.

The 13,000 square foot store is known for carrying everything you would need for the beach — clothing, tools, souvenirs, furniture, odds and ends, much more.

When word spread that Hands would be closing, Facebook lit up with nostalgic commentary.

“Many fun memories shopping with my folks and 6 siblings on our annual weekly vacay in LBI in the 60’s and early 70’s. A dollar went a long way then, especially as a child,” Delia Coleman Graziano wrote on Jersey Shore Hurricane News’ Facebook page.

Kate McKiernan DeNunzio had a similar memory. “The place where you’d go to blow your allowance money on shell necklaces and rope bracelets. Great memories,” she wrote.

With the latest news, Hands management says they’re grateful for the public’s support.

“We hope to serve this community for many years to come,” the announcement said.