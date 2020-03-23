Lawsuit: ICE family detention in Pa. is a “tinderbox” due to COVID-19

The reality of living in close, confined quarters, often with multiple families sharing rooms and an alleged lack of additional cleaning or sanitary precautions create “a tinderbox that, once sparked, will create a crisis that threatens the lives of women, men and children,” write the attorneys.

A spokesman for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that the agency would not comment on pending litigation, but that it has stopped accepting new families at the Berks facility. ICE has also released some guidance about the steps it has taken to reduce the risk of transmitting COVID-19 to people in its custody.

This lawsuit follows another one filed in Washington State, where the ACLU has requested the release of ICE detainees, and a hunger strike in Newark, New Jersey.

Even under normal circumstances, it’s not uncommon for families transferred into ICE detention to be sick, often due to conditions on the trek to the United States or while waiting in Mexico to enter.

“Most of the people there have coughs,” said Jackie Kline, an attorney with ALDEA, who called it “surreal” that immigration detention continues, as do hearings for detained clients, as other courts are shutting down.

“The deportation machine has not stopped … and so it then forces all of these other segments, lawyers, judges, whatever to be put at risk,” she said.