Officers ‘Fox Whisperer’ and ‘Steady Hands’ help rescue animal caught in netting outside school

The department says Sergeant Matthew "The Fox Whisperer" Erbele and Officer James "Steady Hands" Thompson responded to the call.

    February 7, 2024

A fox is roaming free again after some caring police officers in Montgomery County came to the rescue and untangled him from netting.

Body cam video shows the rescue at Lansdale Catholic High School last Saturday.

In video posted to the police department’s social media page, you can hear the officers try keep the animal calm.

“Don’t bite. We’re trying,” one officer says to the fox.

They held the fox down and cut away the netting before the animal safely ran off.

