Lancaster County school district adopts athletic policy limiting how transgender students can participate in team sports

This story originally appeared on WITF.

Hempfield School District in Lancaster County will adopt a policy prohibiting transgender student-athletes from competing in teams that correspond with their gender identity. It is believed to be the first school district in Pennsylvania to pass such a ban.

The board voted 6-2 on Tuesday night to approve the policy, which takes effect immediately.

Board members who voted for the policy say the goal is to ensure girls have equal athletic opportunities in sports.

Jim Maurer, who voted against the policy along with Mike Donato, says it is exclusionary and will lead to costly legal fights with parents in the district.

“As the Chair of the Finance Committee, we need to be responsible for fiscal responsibility in this school district. I believe we’re at risk for further lawsuits in the future, which will take away dollars that should be available for the educational needs of our students,” Maurer said.

Legal experts say the district could risk violating Title IX, a federal law that states that no person will be discriminated against on the basis of sex “under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.” U.S. Department of Education rules say gender identity and sexual orientation are categories protected under Title IX.

The Biden-Harris administration recently proposed modifying Title IX language to ensure LGBTQ students are protected under the law.