Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs in Philadelphia’s 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night to become the fourth Phillies player and 21st major leaguer to accomplish the feat.

Schwarber was 4 for 6 with a Phillies-record nine RBIs. He took the outright National League homer lead with 49 and moved within one of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. Schwarber leads the majors with 119 RBIs.

Mike Schmidt was the last Philadelphia player to hit four homers in a game, doing at the Chicago Cubs in April 1976. Schwarber had the third four-homer game of the season, following Eugenio Suárez and Nick Kurtz.

The Philadelphia star started the power surge with a solo shot in the first off Cal Quantrill (4-12), sending a 2-1, curveball into the seats in right field. Scharber hit a flyout to center in the second.