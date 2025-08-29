A Night for the Ages: Schwarber’s historic performance rewrites Phillies history
Schwarber became just the fourth Phillies player, and 21st in MLB history to hit four home runs in a game, finishing with a team-record nine RBIs in Philadelphia’s 19-4 win
Kyle Schwarber hit four home runs in Philadelphia’s 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Thursday night to become the fourth Phillies player and 21st major leaguer to accomplish the feat.
Schwarber was 4 for 6 with a Phillies-record nine RBIs. He took the outright National League homer lead with 49 and moved within one of Seattle’s Cal Raleigh for the major league lead. Schwarber leads the majors with 119 RBIs.
Mike Schmidt was the last Philadelphia player to hit four homers in a game, doing at the Chicago Cubs in April 1976. Schwarber had the third four-homer game of the season, following Eugenio Suárez and Nick Kurtz.
The Philadelphia star started the power surge with a solo shot in the first off Cal Quantrill (4-12), sending a 2-1, curveball into the seats in right field. Scharber hit a flyout to center in the second.
After Quantrill was lifted with one out and two runners on base in the fourth, Schwarber greeted lefty Austin Cox by sending a 3-2 curveball over the wall in right for his fourth multi-homer game of the season.
With “M-V-P! M-V-P!” chants ringing down from Phillies fans in the fifth, Schwarber launched a three-run, opposite-field drive off Cox to put Philadelphia ahead 15-3. In the eighth, Schwarber hit a three-run shot to right off Wander Suero to make it 18-4.
Schwarber popped out in the eighth to short left field with third baseman Vidal Bruján on the mound.
After Philadelphia starter Aaron Nola (3-7) labored through a three-run, 37-pitch first inning, Schwarber, J.T. Realmuto and Max Kepler homered in the bottom of the inning. Bryce Harper also went deep for Philadelphia, which had 20 hits and 19 RBIs.
Four Home Run Games (MLB)
American League
- Nick Kurtz, The Athletics, July 25, 2025, Athletics 15, Houston 3
- Josh Hamilton, Texas, May 8, 2012, Texas 10, Baltimore 3
- Carlos Delgado, Toronto, Sept. 25, 2003, Toronto 10, Tampa Bay 8
- Mike Cameron, Seattle, May 2, 2002, Seattle 15, Chicago 4
- Rocky Colavito, Cleveland, June 10, 1959, Cleveland 11, Baltimore 8
- Pat Seerey, Chicago, July 18, 1948, Chicago 12, Philadelphia A’s 11
- Lou Gehrig, New York, June 3, 1932, New York 20, Philadelphia 13
National League
- Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia, Aug. 28, 2025, Philadelphia 19, Atlanta 4
- Eugenio Suarez, Arizona, April 26, 2025, Atlanta 8, Arizona 7
- J.D. Martinez, Arizona, Sept. 4, 2017, Arizona 13, Los Angeles 0
- Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati, June 6, 2017, Cincinnati 13, St. Louis 1
- Shawn Green, Los Angeles, May 23, 2002, L.A. Dodgers 16, Milwaukee 3
- Mark Whiten, St. Louis, Sept. 7, 1993, St. Louis 15, Cincinnati 2
- Bob Horner, Atlanta, July 6, 1986, Montreal 11, Atlanta 8
- Mike Schmidt, Philadelphia, April 17, 1976, Philadelphia 18, Chicago 16, 10 innings
- Willie Mays, San Francisco, April 30, 1961, San Francisco 14, Milwaukee 4
- Joe Adcock, Milwaukee, July 31, 1954, Milwaukee 15, Brooklyn 7
- Gil Hodges, Brooklyn, Aug. 31, 1950, Brooklyn 15, Boston 3
- Chuck Klein, Philadelphia, July 10, 1936, Philadelphia 9, Pittsburgh 6, 10 innings
- Ed Delahanty, Philadelphia, July 13, 1896, Chicago 9, Philadelphia 8
- Bobby Lowe, Boston, May 30, 1894, Boston 12, Cincinnati 11
