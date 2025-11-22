From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

King of Prussia District is pushing forward a new trail initiative in Upper Merion Township.

The 2.8-mile-long path will connect the Schuylkill River Trail to the Chester Valley Trail.

Eric Goldstein, president and CEO of King of Prussia District, said a $326,900 Public Space and Environment grant from the William Penn Foundation will fund planning for the next phases of the project, including design, engineering and construction.

“It’s going to help us advocate in planning and education and put together funding strategies for what we’re currently calling The Gulph Road Connector,’” Goldstein said. “The name of the project might change, probably will change throughout the process. That’ll be part of what we’re doing over the next couple of years, sort of branding the segment of the trail, and then it’s also going to allow us to emphasize how important this particular segment is to the regional Circuit Trail connection.”

Valley Forge Park Alliance is one of a coalition of partners working with the district on the project, which Executive Director Molly Duffy jumpstarted in 2017.