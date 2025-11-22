King of Prussia’s ‘Gulph Road Connector’ will link Schuylkill River, Chester Valley trails
The King of Prussia Business District was awarded more than $300,000 to jumpstart planning and funding strategies to complete the 2.8-mile-long trail.
From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!
King of Prussia District is pushing forward a new trail initiative in Upper Merion Township.
The 2.8-mile-long path will connect the Schuylkill River Trail to the Chester Valley Trail.
Eric Goldstein, president and CEO of King of Prussia District, said a $326,900 Public Space and Environment grant from the William Penn Foundation will fund planning for the next phases of the project, including design, engineering and construction.
“It’s going to help us advocate in planning and education and put together funding strategies for what we’re currently calling The Gulph Road Connector,’” Goldstein said. “The name of the project might change, probably will change throughout the process. That’ll be part of what we’re doing over the next couple of years, sort of branding the segment of the trail, and then it’s also going to allow us to emphasize how important this particular segment is to the regional Circuit Trail connection.”
Valley Forge Park Alliance is one of a coalition of partners working with the district on the project, which Executive Director Molly Duffy jumpstarted in 2017.
Duffy said VFPA, which does outreach on behalf of Valley Forge National Historical Park, saw this trail connector as an opportunity.
“It’s a short connection, but it’s really a missing link along a really dangerous road that you really cannot walk or bike on,” she said.
Though still in its early stages, the trail will provide immediate benefits to the community when it’s completed, Duffy said.
“Because of where this trail is, because of the people who live near it and work near it, it will be crowded with runners and walkers and cyclists the day it opens,” she said.
The route will provide pedestrian and bike access to major recreational, business and residential sites in the area, including the two circuit trails, Valley Forge National Historical Park, Moore Park and The Village at Valley Forge.
“One of the things that we’re really focused on, and we think is going to be a big part of this particular segment, is the ability for not only Upper Merion Township residents, but surrounding township residents to be able to access employment through the trail network,” he said.
Goldstein said sections of the trail are already under construction or have been designed. He hopes to see the full trail completed within 10 years.
“Some of it’s rather complicated because some of it involves very expensive pedestrian bridges over highway sections, and that would be the delay,” he said.
Editor’s Note: The William Penn Foundation is among WHYY’s financial supporters.
Saturdays just got more interesting.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.