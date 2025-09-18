Kimmel’s suspension is the latest display of Trump’s growing power over the U.S. media landscape

President Donald Trump has used threats, lawsuits and government pressure as he remakes the American media landscape, unleashing his long-standing grievances against an industry that has mocked, criticized and scorned him for years.

He’s extracted multimillion-dollar settlements, forced companies into costly litigation and prompted changes to programming that he found objectionable.

Now Trump is escalating his campaign of censure and retaliation, invigorated by successful efforts to push ABC late-night host Jimmy Kimmel off the air for his commentary on conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning from Great Britain on Thursday, Trump said federal regulators should consider revoking broadcast licenses for networks that “give me only bad publicity.”

“All they do is hit Trump,” he said. “They’re licensed! They’re not allowed to do that. They’re an arm of the Democrat Party.”

Brendan Carr, Trump’s handpicked head of the Federal Communications Commission, issued a similar warning the previous day while criticizing Kimmel’s remarks about the political ideology of the suspected assassin.

“We can do this the easy way or the hard way,” Carr said. “These companies can find ways to change conduct, to take action, frankly, on Kimmel, or there is going to be additional work for the FCC ahead.”

ABC suspended Kimmel hours later.

It was the kind of brute force response that Trump and his loyalists have routinely flexed since the Republican president returned to the White House with a vow to retaliate against critics and political opponents. Trump’s reach has extended deep into the private sector, using the apparatus of the federal government to pressure companies to make changes that can reshape the public dialogue.

Critics fear crackdowns on free speech

Trump has already reached settlements with ABC and CBS over their coverage. He has filed defamation lawsuits against The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times. Republicans in Congress stripped federal funding from NPR and PBS. At the FCC, Carr has used his influence to target diversity, equity and inclusion programs and to root out what he describes as liberal bias.

In the aftermath of Kirk’s assassination, Trump has clamped down more firmly, with broader implications for the future of free speech protections that have been a bedrock of the American political system.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently said that “we will absolutely target you, go after you, if you are targeting anyone with hate speech.” Her words alarmed advocates who fear an elastic definition of the term could be used to criminalize dissent.

The First Amendment is widely viewed as protecting even the most disparaging remarks, and the Supreme Court said in a unanimous opinion last year that “government officials cannot attempt to coerce private parties in order to punish or suppress views that the government disfavors.”

Bondi later revised her comments to say she was focused on “hate speech that crosses the line into threats of violence.”

Todd Blanche, Bondi’s deputy, suggested that protesters could have violated the law by yelling at Trump while he visited a restaurant near the White House.

“Is it sheer happenstance that individuals show up at a restaurant where the president is trying to enjoy dinner in Washington, D.C., and accost him with vile words and vile anger?” Blanche said. He said authorities could investigate whether it’s “part of an organized effort to inflict harm and terror and damage to the United States.”