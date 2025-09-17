From Delco to Chesco and Montco to Bucks, what about life in Philly’s suburbs do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Jennifer Stomsky, Ambler Borough’s tax collector, has resigned as vice chair of the Wissahickon Democratic Committee following backlash to her Facebook comments she made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.

In a since-deleted post, Stomsky wrote that “history is filled with blood,” and responded in the comment section to another poster, “Let’s make some more martyrs.”

On Sunday, she apologized.

“I recognize that my words were not only hurtful, but they fell far short of the standards I hold myself to and that this community deserves,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I take full responsibility for the pain, disappointment, and division they have caused.”

Stomsky did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.

The Wissahickon Democratic Committee condemned Stomsky’s comments on its website.

“The remarks made by our former Vice Chair do not reflect our values, and she has resigned her position,” the statement reads. “We are committed to respect, accountability, and a safe, united community. Violence is never a partisan issue. It is never the answer.”

Jason Salus, chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, said he was “appalled” by Stomsky’s comments, and called on her to resign as chair of the Ambler Democratic Committee and as an Ambler Democratic committeeperson.

“The call for violence just escalates into more violence, and there should be no tolerance for it,” Salus said, noting MCDC is reviewing its rules to see if it could remove Stomsky from the positions.