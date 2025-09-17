Montgomery County Democratic official resigns after backlash to her Facebook comments on Charlie Kirk’s death
In a now-deleted post, Jennifer Stomsky criticized Democrats’ response to the assassination.
Jennifer Stomsky, Ambler Borough’s tax collector, has resigned as vice chair of the Wissahickon Democratic Committee following backlash to her Facebook comments she made in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination.
In a since-deleted post, Stomsky wrote that “history is filled with blood,” and responded in the comment section to another poster, “Let’s make some more martyrs.”
On Sunday, she apologized.
“I recognize that my words were not only hurtful, but they fell far short of the standards I hold myself to and that this community deserves,” she wrote in a Facebook post. “I take full responsibility for the pain, disappointment, and division they have caused.”
Stomsky did not respond to WHYY News’ request for comment.
The Wissahickon Democratic Committee condemned Stomsky’s comments on its website.
“The remarks made by our former Vice Chair do not reflect our values, and she has resigned her position,” the statement reads. “We are committed to respect, accountability, and a safe, united community. Violence is never a partisan issue. It is never the answer.”
Jason Salus, chair of the Montgomery County Democratic Committee, said he was “appalled” by Stomsky’s comments, and called on her to resign as chair of the Ambler Democratic Committee and as an Ambler Democratic committeeperson.
“The call for violence just escalates into more violence, and there should be no tolerance for it,” Salus said, noting MCDC is reviewing its rules to see if it could remove Stomsky from the positions.
Salus said Democrats have seen the impacts of political violence, referencing the assassination of Minnesota state legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband in June, and an incident closer to home, when a Norristown man fired three gunshots into the Montgomery County Democratic Committee headquarters on Jan. 20, 2021.
“As leaders of the party and elected officials, we have a responsibility to turn the rhetoric down, turn the temperature down, and lead by example,” Salus said. “Social media, where she spewed these words is toxic, but I think we have an added responsibility as public officials to be mindful that folks look to all of us, whether you’re a local committeeperson or you’re the president of the United States, and none of it should be tolerated. None of it should be acceptable.”
Salus also called on Stomsky to resign as Ambler’s tax collector, an injunction echoed by Ambler Mayor Jeanne Sorg.
“Any public official who irresponsibly makes comments advocating violence and those who support it should resign their offices immediately,” Sorg told WHYY News in a statement. “Every elected official in Ambler has a duty to serve all residents with fairness, dignity, and respect. No one who encourages violence against political opponents can credibly continue in office.”
Glynnis Siskind, Ambler Borough Council president, told WHYY News in a statement that Stomsky’s comments “do not reflect those of Council, and we are glad to see that she has posted an apology and taken some corrective action.”
Siskind said she plans to give a statement at the borough council meeting Tuesday night. She noted the council has no legal authority to remove an elected official.
