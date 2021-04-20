Key GOP lawmaker eyes photo ID, signature matching as Pa. considers voting changes

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

This article is made possible through Votebeat, a nonpartisan reporting project covering local election integrity and voting access. This article is available for reprint under the terms of Votebeat’s republishing policy.

Local officials charged with implementing any changes lawmakers might make to Pennsylvania’s Election Code are begging Democrats and Republicans to work together, a request that seems increasingly unlikely to be fulfilled given the parties’ continued partisan tensions, especially over voting rights.

The division and hostility was on full display last week as the House State Government Committee wrapped up the last of 10 election oversight meetings, which Chairman Seth Grove (R., York) framed as a necessary endeavor following the 2020 election, but which Democrats have attacked as political theater and a cover for voter suppression.

“It was a deep mockery, in fact, a sad mockery of the hardworking election officials that carried out and executed our elections across all 67 counties,” Minority Chair Margo Davidson (D., Delaware) said at the end of Thursday’s meeting. “Confidence in our elections has been destroyed by the very people that lament its destruction.”

Five current and former election officials and commissioners told Spotlight PA and Votebeat they were skeptical when the meetings were first announced. But ultimately, they were impressed with the thorough and detailed testimony from nine local election directors, five current and former election officials from other states, and dozens of experts and consultants during the four-month review.

“It’s very easy for all of this to get filtered through some sort of political lens, but in my experience, the members of the committee have been very thoughtful about what they are trying to do. It’s been kind of a nonpolitical process,” said Mercer County Elections Director Thad Hall, who testified at two of the hearings.

Now, election officials must wait to see if there’s bipartisan consensus around their two priorities: getting more time to process, or pre-canvass, mail ballots before Election Day, and shifting deadlines for people to register to vote and apply for a mail ballot to give election workers more time to prepare.

“At some point, we’re all going to have to start working together to figure out the path forward,” said Lisa Schaefer, executive director of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “None of this happens without 26 votes in the Senate, 102 votes in the House, and the governor’s signature.”