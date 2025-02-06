Judge temporarily blocks Trump plan offering incentives for federal workers to resign

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump’s plan to push out federal workers by offering them financial incentives, the latest twist in a chaotic and distressing saga playing out for millions of government employees.

The ruling came hours before the midnight deadline for them to apply for the deferred resignation program. U.S. District Judge George O’Toole Jr. in Boston directed the administration to extend that deadline until after a court hearing he scheduled for Monday afternoon. O’Toole did not express an opinion on the legality of the program, which is being challenged by several labor unions, and said he would weigh arguments next week.

At the White House, press secretary Karoline Levitt said more than 40,000 federal workers have applied to leave in return for being paid until Sept. 30.

“We encourage federal workers in this city to accept the very generous offer,” she said at about the same time as the judge’s ruling came out. “They don’t want to come into the office. If they want to rip the American people off, then they’re welcome to take this buyout and we’ll find highly qualified people” to replace them.

The deferred resignation program was orchestrated by Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur who is serving as a top adviser to Trump. It is part of the Republican president’s goal of remaking the federal government, weakening what his allies describe as the “deep state” that undermined his first term. Administration officials said they can save taxpayer money by presenting employees with “a valuable, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Democrats and unions warn that workers could be stiffed

On Wednesday, the administration ramped up its pressure on employees to leave, sending a reminder that layoffs or furloughs could come next.

“The majority of federal agencies are likely to be downsized through restructurings, realignments, and reductions in force,” said the message from the Office of Personnel Management, which has been a nexus of Musk’s efforts to downsize the government.

The email said anyone who remains will be expected to be “loyal” and “will be subject to enhanced standards of suitability and conduct as we move forward.” Some employees could be reclassified to limit civil service protections as well.

“Employees who engage in unlawful behavior or other misconduct will be prioritized for appropriate investigation and discipline, including termination,” the email said.

Democrats said workers shouldn’t accept the deferred resignation program because it wasn’t authorized by Congress, raising the risk they won’t get paid.

“It’s a scam and not a buyout,” said Everett Kelley, president of the American Federation of Government Employees.

Kelley said he tells workers that “if it was me, I wouldn’t do it.”

An employee at the Department of Education, who also spoke on condition of anonymity out of fear of retaliation, said the administration appeared desperate to get people to sign the agreement. However, she said there were too many red flags, such as a clause waiving the right to sue if the government failed to honor its side of the deal.