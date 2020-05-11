Jersey Shore on path of N.J. Air National Guard ‘morale boost’ flyover
The New Jersey Air National Guard will conduct a flyover Tuesday to honor COVID-19 frontline workers.
The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering in the nationwide “Air Force Salutes Flyover” event.
Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing are participating.
“Never underestimate the value of a morale boost when in combat. I want to thank the NJ Air Guard for its patriotic gesture and flyover in support of our first responder cohorts as we continue to battle COVID-19,” said Brig. Gen. Jemal Beale, Commander of the New Jersey National Guard and Commissioner of the New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs. “Jersey Strong!”
New Jersey Air Guard conducts flyover to honor COVID-19 frontline workers. Two New Jersey Air National Guard wings are partnering in the nationwide Air Force Salutes Flyover, May 12, to honor the men and women working on the frontlines during the 2019-20 coronavirus pandemic. pic.twitter.com/XTBKOUea3C— NJ National Guard (@NJNationalGuard) May 11, 2020
The flyover will begin at 11:20 a.m., covering testing sites, state veterans homes, hospitals and mortuary affairs. The jets will loop throughout the state.
Barring delays due to weather, air traffic or maintenance, observers can see the flyover at the following times and locations:
- Sea Girt – 11:30 a.m.
- PNC Arts Center – 11:35 a.m.
- Millstone – 11:40 a.m.
- New Jersey Convention Center – 11:45 a.m.
- Menlo Park – 11:46 a.m.
- Kean University – 11:48 a.m.
- University Hospital – 11:48 a.m.
- Expo Center – 11:49 a.m.
- Bergen County College/Paramus – 11:51 a.m.
- Vets Haven North – 12:01 p.m.
- New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs – 12:07 p.m.
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital – 12:13 p.m.
- U.S. Coast Guard Training Center – 12:27 p.m.
- Atlantic City Convention Center – 12:32 p.m.