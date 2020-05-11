Jersey Shore on path of N.J. Air National Guard ‘morale boost’ flyover

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The New Jersey Air National Guard will conduct a flyover Tuesday to honor COVID-19 frontline workers.

The 177th Fighter Wing and 108th Wing are partnering in the nationwide “Air Force Salutes Flyover” event.

Three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing and a KC-135R Stratotanker from the 108th Wing are participating.