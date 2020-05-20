Jefferson finds a commercial partner for its potential COVID-19 vaccine

This article originally appeared in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

A new licensing deal between Thomas Jefferson University and Bharat Biotech will give the Indian life sciences firm exclusive rights to develop a COVID-19 vaccine candidate invented by Jefferson researchers.

Financial terms of the partnership are being kept confidential.

Under the license agreement, Bharat Biotech will have the rights to develop and market Jefferson’s vaccine, if approved, in more than 80 countries. The deal excludes U.S., Europe and Japan — where Jefferson continues to seek partners. Bharat Biotech specializes in vaccine development.

The novel COVID-19 vaccine was developed in the lab of Jefferson professor Matthias Schnell, an infectious disease expert. The Philadelphia Business Journal first reported on Schnell’s work on a vaccine candidate in early April.