Here are International Overdose Awareness Day events happening in the Delaware Valley.

Wednesday, Aug. 26

Newark, Delaware

East Main Street and Old College Avenue

6:30 p.m.

Organizer: atTAck addiction, New Castle County chapter

The local county chapter will host a candlelight vigil and provide community resources, including information about Delaware’s 911 Good Samaritan Law.

Georgetown, Delaware

Georgetown Circle

7 p.m.

Organizer: atTAck addiction, Sussex County chapter

Attendees will meet at the Georgetown Circle for a candlelight vigil to honor those who’ve been lost to overdoses, as well as people who are still struggling with addiction. There will be community resources and support services on site.

Thursday, Aug. 27

Hamilton, New Jersey

Veterans Park North, Klockner Road entrance

5:30 p.m.

Organizer: Mercer Council

The annual remembrance event is an opportunity for people to come together and mourn loved ones lost to overdose, raise awareness about addiction and push for more prevention, treatment and education. There will be guest speakers, a memorial display and a candlelight vigil, as well as grief, recovery and treatment resources. Registration is encouraged.

Saturday, Aug. 29

Philadelphia

Corporal Jimmy O’Connor Memorial Recreation Center, 4330 Deerpath Lane

5 p.m.

Organizer: Never Surrender Hope

Attendees will join to remember and honor those lost to overdoses. There will be a walk, a candlelight reading of names and guest speakers.

Somers Point, New Jersey

William Morrow Beach, Bay Avenue

5 p.m.

Organizers: Andy’s Glow Foundation, New Jersey Resource Project, New Jersey Organizing Project

Participants will meet on the beach to honor, remember and celebrate the lives of loved ones who were lost to overdoses. People are encouraged to bring chairs and a picture of their loved ones. There will be guest speakers, light refreshments and community support.

Sunday, Aug. 30

Newark, Delaware

Glasgow Regional Park, Pavilion 5, 2275 Pulaski Highway

3 p.m.

Organizer: US Drive AKS

The Purple Mile Overdose Awareness Community Walk and Picnic will include a walk, remembrance activities, recovery and resource information and food.

Monday, Aug. 31

Philadelphia

Temple University’s Shusterman Hall, 1834 Liacouras Walk

4–7 p.m.

Organizers: Substance Use Prevention & Harm Reduction (SUPHR)

The Changing Narratives Through Art and Storytelling event will feature artwork and stories from Philadelphians with lived experience of substance use and addiction. There will be food, family activities and resources from city organizations.

Philadelphia

Prevention Point Philadelphia, 2913–2915 Kensington Ave.

5 p.m.

Organizer: Prevention Point Philadelphia

Participants will meet at the Huntingdon Station stop on SEPTA’s Market-Frankford Line, at Kensington Avenue and East Huntingdon Street, and walk north to Prevention Point in honor of those lost to drug overdoses and substance use.

Springfield, Pennsylvania

SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, 1600 Sproul Road

5:30 p.m.

Organizer: Shevlin Compassion in Action

Attendees at the Delco overdose awareness and memorial walk will meet at the cemetery in support of families and friends who have lost loved ones to overdoses and substance use disorder. Welcome remarks begin at 6:15 p.m. before a short walk around the cemetery. There will be resource tables, water and pretzels.

Brookhaven, Pennsylvania

Brookhaven Municipal Center, 2 Cambridge Road

7 p.m.

Organizer: REAL Church

Participants will meet at Memorial Island/Butterfly Garden across from the municipal building “for an evening of remembrance, hope and community.” There will be a candlelight vigil, remarks and local resources for those facing grief, loss, addiction and mental health challenges.

Blackwood, New Jersey

Timber Creek Park, 236 Taylor Ave. and Chews Landing Road

7 p.m.

Organizer: Camden County

Camden County will hold its Remembrance and Hope Memorial Vigil, rain or shine, to honor the lives lost to the overdose epidemic and to support families and communities affected by addiction. The ceremony will feature guest speakers, personal tributes and prayer, resource information, a live acoustic performance, video and musical presentations and more.