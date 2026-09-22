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After a global apocalyptic disaster, survivors have divided themselves into warring tribes, clashing over what’s left of the world.

“It’s 30 years after this big disaster called The Reckoning,” said Chedani Presley, 14. “The three factions decided on three different ways of living.”

Nola Larson, 16, chimed in:

“The world has flooded and that’s how people are living now. Their mindsets have separated everyone into these three factions: Adaptation, Restoration and Ocean Dwellers.”

Zion Nalah Petty, 16, wraps up the story.

“A whole bunch of communities find a way to clash, but in the end learn to come together to get over their differences.”

The latest big screen blockbuster?

Nope. An original play devised by teenagers in the Shadow Company of Yes! And…Collaborate Arts, a youth theater program based in Philadelphia’s Germantown neighborhood. Thirteen teenaged co-authors devised and performed the play, “When Tides Collide,” for the Philadelphia Fringe Festival.

The play is more than a creative enterprise. The collaboration that brought it about challenged its young creators to develop adult skills, and leave them better for it.

The program is one of the only ones in the Greater Philadelphia region where teenagers devise and perform an original play for a public audience, according to Program Director Gabriele Preston.

“I am always asking them to reflect on: What kind of story do you want to tell? What are the kinds of stories that you resonate with?” they said. “Their ability to develop their own stories is integral to our mission of developing them as collaborators and also as citizens in the world.”