Injured Utah little leaguer recovering, has call with coach

Easton has been recovering in the hospital since the accident Monday. His MRI on Wednesday night came back normal, he has begun walking and walked to the bathroom on his own Friday morning, Ence said.

“I’m not familiar with the recovery process of that sort of injury,” Ence said. “But he definitely is improving and the family wanted to let everyone know that they are grateful for the thoughts and prayers and they feel like the prayers are working.”

Ence spoke with reporters hours before Utah, representing the Mountain Region, played its first game of the tournament against Tennessee from the Southeast Region.

With Easton’s condition improving so quickly, his father, Jace was back in the dugout to resume his role as an assistant coach. In addition, Easton’s younger brother Brogan was added to the team’s roster.

“You’re allowed to have 14 on a roster,” Ence said. “We had 13 and we were able to get Easton’s little brother Brogan to come and be with our team, so he arrived yesterday. The family is extremely excited. I think it’s going to be huge for the family in terms of the healing process to have Brogan be there.”